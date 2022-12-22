Tandem

Virtual office for remote teams

Connect effortlessly with your distributed team. See who’s around, talk, and collaborate in one click.

Quick Collaboration

See which work apps your team is working in, and join them with a click. Shared cursors = better screen-sharing.

Spontaneous Conversations

Time zones got you working late? See who is also in work mode and get quick feedback on your work.

Co-working

Hang out in a minimal voice/video call to feel connected — like you're working at the same table.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Tandem Communications Inc.

Endringer i versjon 2.2.307

over ett år siden
Installert størrelse~216 MB
Nedlastingsstørrelse212 MB
Tilgjengelige arkitekturerx86_64
Installasjoner2 494
LisensProprietært
Prosjektnettsidehttps://tandem.chat
Hjelphttps://intercom.help/tandem_help
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/chat.tandem.Client

Manuell installasjon

Følg oppsettsveiledningen før du installerer

flatpak install flathub chat.tandem.Client

Kjør

flatpak run chat.tandem.Client