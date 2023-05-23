Flathub Logo

Raven

av James R. Craig and the Raven development team
Modelling framework for simulating watershed hydrology

Raven is a robust and flexible hydrological modelling framework, designed for application to challenging hydrological problems in academia and practice. This fully object-oriented code provides complete flexibility in spatial discretization, interpolation, process representation, and forcing function generation.

Endringer i versjon 3.7

omtrent 2 måneder siden
Installert størrelse~11 MB
Nedlastingsstørrelse4 MB
Tilgjengelige arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installasjoner116
LisensArtistic License 2.0
Prosjektnettsidehttp://raven.uwaterloo.ca
Hjelphttp://www.civil.uwaterloo.ca/raven_forum/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ca.uwaterloo.Raven

