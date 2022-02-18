Calculus

Compute derivatives and integrals

A practical tool to foresee the result of calculus exercises.

  • Compute derivatives
  • Compute integrals
  • Plot the original expression and result within a given range

If you are interested, open an issue in github to update a translation or make a pull request. All available translations:

  • English
  • Portuguese
  • Italian
  • Spanish (outdated)
  • Slovakian (outdated)

Pakeitimai versijoje 1.5.2

prieš daugiau nei metus
Įdiegtas dydis~109 MB
Atsisiuntimo dydis34 MB
Galimos architektūrosaarch64, x86_64
Įdiegimai10 696
LicencijaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekto svetainėhttps://carlos157oliveira.github.io/Calculus
Pranešti apie problemąhttps://github.com/carlos157oliveira/Calculus/issues
Manifestashttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.carlos157oliveira.Calculus

Rankinis diegimas

Prieš diegdami būtinai vadovaukitės sąrankos vadovu

flatpak install flathub com.github.carlos157oliveira.Calculus

Paleisti

flatpak run com.github.carlos157oliveira.Calculus