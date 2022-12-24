Relaxator
pateikė Alex Kryuchkov
Relax to soothing sounds
The application will help you relieve the accumulated stress and relax.
The program includes the sounds of the forest, the sound of the surf and other sounds.
Pakeitimai versijoje 1.0.8
prieš 3 mėnesius
Įdiegtas dydis~57 MB
Atsisiuntimo dydis57 MB
Galimos architektūrosaarch64, x86_64
Įdiegimai3 034
LicencijaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Kitos Alex Kryuchkov programėlėsDaugiau
Įdiegiamai per visą laiką
Rankinis diegimas
Prieš diegdami būtinai vadovaukitės sąrankos vadovu