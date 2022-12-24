Relaxator

pateikė Alex Kryuchkov
Patvirtino @alexkdeveloper GitHub
Relax to soothing sounds

The application will help you relieve the accumulated stress and relax.

The program includes the sounds of the forest, the sound of the surf and other sounds.

Pakeitimai versijoje 1.0.8

prieš 3 mėnesius
Įdiegtas dydis~57 MB
Atsisiuntimo dydis57 MB
Galimos architektūrosaarch64, x86_64
Įdiegimai3 034
LicencijaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekto svetainėhttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator
Pagalbahttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator/issues
Pranešti apie problemąhttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator/issues/
Manifestashttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator

Rankinis diegimas

Prieš diegdami būtinai vadovaukitės sąrankos vadovu

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator

Paleisti

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator