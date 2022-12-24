Forgetpass

pateikė Alex Kryuchkov
Patvirtino @alexkdeveloper GitHub
Įdiegti

Simple password generator for websites

You don't need to remember passwords anymore! All you need is a website name and a keyword that is easy to remember. The program will generate a strong password, and if you need it again, just enter the above data and you will get the same password.

Pakeitimai versijoje 1.0.13

prieš 3 mėnesius
Įdiegtas dydis~66 KB
Atsisiuntimo dydis26 KB
Galimos architektūrosaarch64, x86_64
Įdiegimai2 164
LicencijaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekto svetainėhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass
Pagalbahttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass/issues
Pranešti apie problemąhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass/issues
Manifestashttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass

Įdiegiamai per visą laiką

Rankinis diegimas

Prieš diegdami būtinai vadovaukitės sąrankos vadovu

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass

Paleisti

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass
Tags:
derivegeneratemanagerpasswordsecurity