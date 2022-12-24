Plots
pateikė Alex Huntley
Simple graph plotting
Plots makes it easy to visualise mathematical formulae. In addition to basic arithmetic operations, it supports trigonometric, hyperbolic, exponential and logarithmic functions, as well as arbitrary sums and products. It can display polar equations, and both implicit and explicit Cartesian equations.
Plots is designed to integrate well with the GNOME desktop and takes advantage of modern hardware using OpenGL.
גרפים תוכנן לשילוב מיטבי עם שולחן העבודה GNOME ומנצל חָמְרה מודרנית באמצעות OpenGL.
Pakeitimai versijoje 0.8.5
prieš apie 2 mėnesius
Įdiegtas dydis~56 MB
Atsisiuntimo dydis19 MB
Galimos architektūrosaarch64, x86_64
Įdiegimai24 088
LicencijaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Įdiegiamai per visą laiką
Rankinis diegimas
Prieš diegdami būtinai vadovaukitės sąrankos vadovu