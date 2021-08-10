Sequeler

pateikė Alessandro Castellani
Friendly SQL Client

Easily connect to your local or remote database

Store your Database Connections in the library, connect over SSH tunnel, type and execute SQL commands directly in the app, and do everything you need to do without the necessity of opening the terminal.

Supported Databases:

  • SQLite
  • MySQL
  • MariaDB
  • PostgreSQL

The Application Features List Include:

  • Test Connections before saving them
  • View Table structure, content, and relations
  • Write multiple custom SQL Queries
  • Switch between light and dark mode
  • Handy keyboard shortcuts to quit (ctrl+q), create new connection (ctrl+shift+n), open a new window (ctrl+n)

Pakeitimai versijoje 0.8.2

prieš beveik 2 metus
Įdiegiamai per visą laiką

Rankinis diegimas

flatpak install flathub com.github.alecaddd.sequeler

Paleisti

flatpak run com.github.alecaddd.sequeler
