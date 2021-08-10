Sequeler
pateikė Alessandro Castellani
Friendly SQL Client
Easily connect to your local or remote database
Store your Database Connections in the library, connect over SSH tunnel, type and execute SQL commands directly in the app, and do everything you need to do without the necessity of opening the terminal.
Supported Databases:
- SQLite
- MySQL
- MariaDB
- PostgreSQL
The Application Features List Include:
- Test Connections before saving them
- View Table structure, content, and relations
- Write multiple custom SQL Queries
- Switch between light and dark mode
- Handy keyboard shortcuts to quit (ctrl+q), create new connection (ctrl+shift+n), open a new window (ctrl+n)
Pakeitimai versijoje 0.8.2
prieš beveik 2 metus
Įdiegtas dydis~153 MB
Atsisiuntimo dydis41 MB
Galimos architektūrosaarch64, x86_64
Įdiegimai27 082
LicencijaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Įdiegiamai per visą laiką
Rankinis diegimas
Prieš diegdami būtinai vadovaukitės sąrankos vadovu