Feeel

pateikė Enjoying FOSS
ĮdiegtiPaaukoti
  • Ekrano nuotrauka
  • Ekrano nuotrauka
  • Ekrano nuotrauka
  • Ekrano nuotrauka
  • Ekrano nuotrauka
  • Ekrano nuotrauka

A simple home workout/exercise app that respects your privacy

Feeel is an open-source app for doing simple at-home exercises. It holds the acclaimed full body scientific 7-minute workout regime and allows creating custom workouts as well. While the app currently contains a limited amount of exercises, the plan is to drastically expand the number of both exercises and workouts with the help of the community.

Features:

  • Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
  • Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
  • Translated into several languages
  • Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/feeel/wikis.

Pakeitimai versijoje 2.4.1

prieš 7 mėnesius
Įdiegtas dydis~35 MB
Atsisiuntimo dydis19 MB
Galimos architektūrosaarch64, x86_64
Įdiegimai1 720
LicencijaGNU Affero General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekto svetainėhttps://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/feeel
Pranešti apie problemąhttps://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/feeel/-/issues
Manifestashttps://github.com/flathub/com.enjoyingfoss.feeel

Įdiegiamai per visą laiką

Rankinis diegimas

Prieš diegdami būtinai vadovaukitės sąrankos vadovu

flatpak install flathub com.enjoyingfoss.feeel

Paleisti

flatpak run com.enjoyingfoss.feeel