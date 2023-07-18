Flathub Logo

DSView

An open source multi-function instrument for everyone

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by DreamSourceLab.

DSView is a GUI program for supporting various instruments from DreamSourceLab, including logic analyzers, oscilloscopes, etc. DSView is based on the sigrok project.

The sigrok project aims at creating a portable, cross-platform, Free/Libre/Open-Source signal analysis software suite that supports various device types (such as logic analyzers, oscilloscopes, multimeters, and more).

Adding following line to /etc/udev/rules.d/60-dreamsourcelab.rules

SUBSYSTEM=="usb", ATTRS{idVendor}=="2a0e", MODE="0666"

Pakeitimai versijoje 1.3.0

prieš 5 mėnesius
(Built prieš apie mėnesį)
  • Pakeitimų žurnalas nepateiktas

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 only.
    Get involved
