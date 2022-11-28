Dave Gnukem

pateikė David Joffe
ĮdiegtiPaaukoti
  • Ekrano nuotrauka
  • Ekrano nuotrauka

Retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter

Dave Gnukem is a retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter similar to, and inspired by, Duke Nukem 1 (~1991). While the original Duke Nukem 1 had 16-color EGA 320x200 graphics; the aim here is 'similar but different' gameplay and 'look and feel'. It is kind of a parody of the original. Please note it is not a 'clone', and not a 're-make'.

Pakeitimai versijoje 1.0.3

prieš 7 mėnesius
Įdiegtas dydis~25 MB
Atsisiuntimo dydis20 MB
Galimos architektūrosaarch64, x86_64
Įdiegimai1 639
LicencijaMIT License
Projekto svetainėhttps://djoffe.com/gnukem/
Dažnai užduodami klausimaihttps://github.com/davidjoffe/dave_gnukem#faq-frequently-asked-questions
Pranešti apie problemąhttps://github.com/davidjoffe/dave_gnukem/issues
Manifestashttps://github.com/flathub/com.djoffe.gnukem

Įdiegiamai per visą laiką

Rankinis diegimas

Prieš diegdami būtinai vadovaukitės sąrankos vadovu

flatpak install flathub com.djoffe.gnukem

Paleisti

flatpak run com.djoffe.gnukem
Tags:
2dactionduke nukemplatformretro