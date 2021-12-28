Darhon Finance
pateikė Darhon Software
Manage your personal accounts
A robust user-friendly personal finance program to track your credit cards, bank accounts and investments.
It is packed with multiple currency capability, bank reconciliation, split transactions, reports and graphs.
Simplify your search by filtering transactions or search them with a powerful in-built tool.
Export transactions to TXT or print them to PDF file.
Set up your budget and plan for your expenses.
Register scheduled transactions for recurrent operations.
Safebox module is included to keep your private data stored in only one place.
Optimized for desktop computers.
Pakeitimai versijoje 1.5.0
prieš daugiau nei metus
Įdiegtas dydis~4 MB
Atsisiuntimo dydis733 KB
Galimos architektūrosaarch64, x86_64
Įdiegimai1 169
LicencijaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Kitos Darhon Software programėlės
Įdiegiamai per visą laiką
Rankinis diegimas
Prieš diegdami būtinai vadovaukitės sąrankos vadovu