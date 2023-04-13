Deckr

pateikė Steve Gehrman
Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin

Features

  • Replaces "New Tab" in chrome with a bookmark deck manager
  • Share and download bookmark decks online

Pakeitimai versijoje 1.1.67

prieš 6 dienas
Įdiegtas dydis~86 MB
Atsisiuntimo dydis38 MB
Galimos architektūrosx86_64
Įdiegimai612
LicencijaNuosavybinė
Projekto svetainėhttps://cocoatech.io/deckr
Manifestashttps://github.com/flathub/com.cocoatech.deckr

