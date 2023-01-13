BYOD

Įdiegti

BYOD: Bring Your Own Distortion, Standalone

BYOD (Bring Your Own Distortion) is a guitar distortion plugin with a customisable signal chain that allows users to create their own guitar distortion effects. The plugin contains a wide variety of distortion effects from analog modelled circuits to purely digital creations, along with some musical tone-shaping filters, and a handful of other useful processing blocks.

Pakeitimai versijoje 1.1.3

prieš 5 mėnesius
Įdiegtas dydis~9 MB
Atsisiuntimo dydis4 MB
Galimos architektūrosaarch64, x86_64
Įdiegimai501
LicencijaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekto svetainėhttps://chowdsp.com/
Naršykite šaltinio kodąhttps://github.com/Chowdhury-DSP/BYOD
Manifestashttps://github.com/flathub/com.chowdsp.BYOD

Įdiegiamai per visą laiką

Rankinis diegimas

Prieš diegdami būtinai vadovaukitės sąrankos vadovu

flatpak install flathub com.chowdsp.BYOD

Paleisti

flatpak run com.chowdsp.BYOD