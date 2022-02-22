Avocode

pateikė Avocode, Inc.
Hand-off and inspect any design

Avocode is a platform-independent tool that helps teams turn Sketch, PSD, XD, AI, and Figma designs to the Web, React Native, iOS, or Android code.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Avocode, Inc.

Pakeitimai versijoje 4.15.6-9624

prieš daugiau nei metus
Įdiegtas dydis~109 MB
Atsisiuntimo dydis104 MB
Galimos architektūrosx86_64
Įdiegimai3 987
Licencijahttps://avocode.com/terms-of-service
Projekto svetainėhttps://avocode.com/
Manifestashttps://github.com/flathub/com.avocode.Avocode

Įdiegiamai per visą laiką

Rankinis diegimas

Prieš diegdami būtinai vadovaukitės sąrankos vadovu

flatpak install flathub com.avocode.Avocode

Paleisti

flatpak run com.avocode.Avocode