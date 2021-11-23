Telyn
pateikė Jane D. Fraser
Visual editor for parametric sewing patterns
Telyn is an application for creating and using parametric sewing patterns. It supports graphical editing, making the application approachable and easy to use, and supports the use of templates for improved productivity. Patterns made with Telyn can automatically adjust to respond to a user's individual measurements, enabling a better fit than is possible with standard sizes. Telyn has flexible support for printing, with the ability to print to any paper size.
Pakeitimai versijoje 1.0.6
prieš daugiau nei metus
Įdiegtas dydis~273 MB
Atsisiuntimo dydis90 MB
Galimos architektūrosx86_64
Įdiegimai914
LicencijaMIT License
Įdiegiamai per visą laiką
Rankinis diegimas
Prieš diegdami būtinai vadovaukitės sąrankos vadovu