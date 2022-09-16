Space
Spaced Repetition for Flashcards
Space is an easy-to-use Spaced Repetition System (SRS) app. Create and learn flashcards wherever you are in the most effective way possible.
- 🤝 WORK TOGETHER: Share your flashcards and work on them together.
- 🖥️ ON ALL YOUR DEVICES: Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux and soon Web
- 🎨 CREATE YOUR FLASHCARDS: Design your flashcards with formatting and images.
- 💸 FREE: Everything is free and no advertising, but you can support us through donations.
The mission of Space is to make learning effective and joyful. We hope you'll join us!
Pakeitimai versijoje 2.0.6
prieš 9 mėnesius
Įdiegtas dydis~72 MB
Atsisiuntimo dydis33 MB
Galimos architektūrosx86_64
Įdiegimai3 989
LicencijaNuosavybinė
