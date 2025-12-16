/
NoMoreBackground
by Adil Hanney
adilhanney.com
Connect your Android device via adb
Reduce Android's background apps
A fire-and-forget program to stop Android apps from running in the background.
Potentially unsafe
User device access
Community built
This app is developed in the open by an international community, and released under the
GNU General Public License v3.0 only
.
Information
Installed Size
~90.52 MiB
Braster Iskarg
61.04 MiB
Available Architectures
aarch64, x86_64
Installs
187
