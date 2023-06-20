Popout3D
개발자: PopoutApps
Creates 3D images from photographs taken with an ordinary camera.
Create 3D images with a phone or camera. Take two photos of a subject and the software will create a 3D image from them. Vertical and rotational alignment of the left and right images is essential for a convincing 3D effect, but difficult to achieve with an ordinary camera. This software corrects it. 3D image formats that can be created are anaglyph (red/cyan), side-by-side and crossover. Several photos can be processed at once and the resulting images reviewed.
버전 1.6.41 의 바뀐 점
8개월 전
(Built 2개월 전)
- 변경 사항이 없습니다
설치 후 크기~169.91 MiB
다운로드 크기33.07 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수8,229