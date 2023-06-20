Flathub Logo

Popout3D

개발자: PopoutApps
Creates 3D images from photographs taken with an ordinary camera.

Create 3D images with a phone or camera. Take two photos of a subject and the software will create a 3D image from them. Vertical and rotational alignment of the left and right images is essential for a convincing 3D effect, but difficult to achieve with an ordinary camera. This software corrects it. 3D image formats that can be created are anaglyph (red/cyan), side-by-side and crossover. Several photos can be processed at once and the resulting images reviewed.

버전 1.6.41 의 바뀐 점

8개월 전
(Built 2개월 전)
  • 변경 사항이 없습니다

  • 커뮤니티가 개발함

    이 앱은 자원봉사자 커뮤니티에 의해 공개 개발되었으며, GNU General Public License v3.0 or later로 출시됩니다.
설치 후 크기~169.91 MiB
다운로드 크기33.07 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수8,229
