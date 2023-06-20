Create 3D images with a phone or camera. Take two photos of a subject and the software will create a 3D image from them. Vertical and rotational alignment of the left and right images is essential for a convincing 3D effect, but difficult to achieve with an ordinary camera. This software corrects it. 3D image formats that can be created are anaglyph (red/cyan), side-by-side and crossover. Several photos can be processed at once and the resulting images reviewed.