Protontricks
A simple wrapper that does winetricks things for Proton enabled games
This is a wrapper script that allows you to easily run Winetricks commands for Steam Play/Proton games among other common Wine features, such as launching external Windows executables. This is often useful when a game requires closed-source runtime libraries or applications that are not included with Proton.
Note: To access Steam libraries on another drives, you need to grant access to them:
flatpak override --user --filesystem=/path/to/other/Steam/Library com.github.Matoking.protontricks
버전 1.10.5 의 바뀐 점
3개월 전
(Built 15일 전)
- 변경 사항이 없습니다
설치 후 크기~62.54 MiB
다운로드 크기18.55 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처x86_64
설치 수600,064