Spotube
개발자: Kingkor Roy Tirtho
🎧 Open source Spotify client that doesn't require Premium nor uses Electron! Available for both desktop & mobile!
Following are the features that currently spotube offers:
- 🚫 No ads, thanks to the use of public & free Spotify and YT Music APIs¹
- ⬇️ Downloadable tracks
- 🖥️ 📱 Cross-platform support
- 🪶 Small size & less data usage
- 🕵️ Anonymous/guest login
- 🕒 Time synced lyrics
- ✋ No telemetry, diagnostics or user data collection
- 🚀 Native performance
- 📖 Open source/libre software
- 🔉 Playback control is done locally, not on the server
버전 3.3.0 의 바뀐 점
22일 전
(Built 16일 전)
- 변경 사항이 없습니다
설치 후 크기~66.79 MiB
다운로드 크기29.85 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처x86_64
설치 수70,732