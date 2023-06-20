Flathub Logo

Spotube

개발자: Kingkor Roy Tirtho
@KRTirtho on GitHub
설치하기

🎧 Open source Spotify client that doesn't require Premium nor uses Electron! Available for both desktop & mobile!

🎧 Open source Spotify client that doesn't require Premium nor uses Electron! Available for both desktop & mobile!

Following are the features that currently spotube offers:

  • 🚫 No ads, thanks to the use of public & free Spotify and YT Music APIs¹
  • ⬇️ Downloadable tracks
  • 🖥️ 📱 Cross-platform support
  • 🪶 Small size & less data usage
  • 🕵️ Anonymous/guest login
  • 🕒 Time synced lyrics
  • ✋ No telemetry, diagnostics or user data collection
  • 🚀 Native performance
  • 📖 Open source/libre software
  • 🔉 Playback control is done locally, not on the server

버전 3.3.0 의 바뀐 점

22일 전
(Built 16일 전)
  • 변경 사항이 없습니다

  • 커뮤니티가 개발함

    이 앱은 자원봉사자 커뮤니티에 의해 공개 개발되었으며, BSD 4-Clause "Original" or "Old" License로 출시됩니다.
    참여하기
설치 후 크기~66.79 MiB
다운로드 크기29.85 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처x86_64
설치 수70,732
태그:
linuxflatpak