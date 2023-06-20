Flathub Logo

Forklift

설치하기

Video and audio download application

Forklift is a program used to download video and audio files from popular Video and Audio platforms. Using the popular CLI application youtube-dl as base, Forklift supports dozents of websites. Forklift is also optimized for smaller screens, so you can easily navigate on your mobile device.

Main Features:

  • Search function for YouTube and Soundcloud
  • Download original files or
  • Convert video and audio files to other formats like mp3, ogg, etc

버전 1.0.0 의 바뀐 점

약 4년 전
(Built 1년 이상 전)

  • 커뮤니티가 개발함

    이 앱은 자원봉사자 커뮤니티에 의해 공개 개발되었으며, GNU General Public License v3.0 or later로 출시됩니다.
    참여하기
설치 후 크기~13.22 MiB
다운로드 크기4.74 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수14,493
태그:
linuxflatpak