Forklift
Video and audio download application
Forklift is a program used to download video and audio files from popular Video and Audio platforms. Using the popular CLI application youtube-dl as base, Forklift supports dozents of websites. Forklift is also optimized for smaller screens, so you can easily navigate on your mobile device.
Main Features:
- Search function for YouTube and Soundcloud
- Download original files or
- Convert video and audio files to other formats like mp3, ogg, etc
버전 1.0.0 의 바뀐 점
약 4년 전
(Built 1년 이상 전)
설치 후 크기~13.22 MiB
다운로드 크기4.74 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수14,493