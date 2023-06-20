Gydl
개발자: Jannik Hauptvogel
Download content from sites like YouTube
Gydl (Graphical youtube-dl) is a tool that enables downloading of content from YouTube and many other sites. It provides a minimal interface based on dialogues, making it quick and easy to download multimedia content.
Because user needs vary, Gydl supports both audio and video downloads. If a selected format is not available at the source, Gydl will attempt to convert it.
Gydl is based upon the popular youtube-dl program, which can be found on GitHub. A big thank you to the developer(s).
버전 0.1.1 의 바뀐 점
6년 이상 전
(Built 7개월 전)
설치 후 크기~23.38 MiB
다운로드 크기10.91 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수51,405