Gradience

개발자: Gradience Team
@GradienceTeam on GitHub
Change the look of Adwaita, with ease

Gradience is a tool for customizing Libadwaita applications and the adw-gtk3 theme.

The main features of Gradience include the following:

  • 🎨️ Changing any color of Adwaita theme
  • 🖼️ Applying Material 3 color scheme from wallpaper
  • 🎁️ Usage of other users presets
  • ⚙️ Changing advanced options with CSS
  • 🧩️ Extending functionality using plugins

버전 0.4.1 의 바뀐 점

10개월 전
(Built 9개월 전)

  • 커뮤니티가 개발함

    이 앱은 자원봉사자 커뮤니티에 의해 공개 개발되었으며, GNU General Public License v3.0 or later로 출시됩니다.
설치 후 크기~24.54 MiB
다운로드 크기8.7 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수87,736
태그:
adwcustomizeradwaita managerlinuxflatpak