Flathub Logo

Mednaffe

개발자: AmatCoder
설치하기

A front-end (GUI) for mednafen emulator (included)

Mednaffe is a front-end (GUI) for mednafen emulator which is a portable argument(command-line)-driven multi-system emulator

The following systems are supported:

  • Atari Lynx
  • Neo Geo Pocket (Color)
  • WonderSwan
  • GameBoy (Color)
  • GameBoy Advance
  • Nintendo Entertainment System
  • Super Nintendo Entertainment System/Super Famicom
  • Virtual Boy
  • PC Engine/TurboGrafx 16 (CD)
  • SuperGrafx
  • PC-FX
  • Sega Game Gear
  • Sega Genesis/Megadrive
  • Sega Master System
  • Sega Saturn (experimental, x86_64 only)
  • Sony PlayStation

버전 0.9.2-1.29.0 의 바뀐 점

거의 2년 전
(Built 거의 2년 전)

  • 커뮤니티가 개발함

    이 앱은 자원봉사자 커뮤니티에 의해 공개 개발되었으며, GNU General Public License v3.0 or later, GNU General Public License v2.0 or later로 출시됩니다.
    참여하기
설치 후 크기~21.83 MiB
다운로드 크기5.74 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수21,342
태그:
linuxflatpak