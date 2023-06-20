Mednaffe
개발자: AmatCoder
A front-end (GUI) for mednafen emulator (included)
Mednaffe is a front-end (GUI) for mednafen emulator which is a portable argument(command-line)-driven multi-system emulator
The following systems are supported:
- Atari Lynx
- Neo Geo Pocket (Color)
- WonderSwan
- GameBoy (Color)
- GameBoy Advance
- Nintendo Entertainment System
- Super Nintendo Entertainment System/Super Famicom
- Virtual Boy
- PC Engine/TurboGrafx 16 (CD)
- SuperGrafx
- PC-FX
- Sega Game Gear
- Sega Genesis/Megadrive
- Sega Master System
- Sega Saturn (experimental, x86_64 only)
- Sony PlayStation
버전 0.9.2-1.29.0 의 바뀐 점
거의 2년 전
(Built 거의 2년 전)
