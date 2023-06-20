Flathub Logo

Postman

개발자: Postman Inc.
설치하기

Platform for building and using APIs

Postman is the complete toolchain for API developers, used by 5 million developers and more than 100,000 companies worldwide to access 130 million APIs every month. Postman makes working with APIs faster and easier by supporting developers at every stage of their workflow, and is available for macOS, Windows, Linux and Chrome users.

This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Postman Inc.

버전 10.19.7 의 바뀐 점

약 2개월 전
(Built 약 2개월 전)
  • 변경 사항이 없습니다

  • 독점 소프트웨어

    이 앱은 공개된 상태에서 개발된 것이 아니므로 개발자들만 앱이 어떻게 작동하는지 알 수 있습니다. 감지하기 어려운 방식으로 안전하지 않을 수 있으며 감독 없이 변경될 수도 있습니다.
설치 후 크기~132.03 MiB
다운로드 크기128.24 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수650,615
태그:
linuxflatpak