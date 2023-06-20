FlashPrint
개발자: Flashforge
Slicer for the FlashForge 3D printers
FlashPrint is a beginner-friendly slicer developped in-house by Flashforge for use with its line of 3D printers, featuring a 3D viewer, scaling and cutting abilities, and multiple printer related configuration options. It also sports an expert mode for more experienced users.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by FlashForge.
버전 5.8.3 의 바뀐 점
14일 전
(Built 10일 전)
설치 후 크기~38.96 MiB
다운로드 크기28.52 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수13,663