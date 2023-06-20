Fightcade
THE BEST WAY TO PLAY RETRO GAMES ONLINE
Fightcade is a matchmaking platform for retro gaming, bundled with different emulators for seamless online play.
Our main emulator is FightcadeFBNeo, built using latest FBNeo (0.2.97.44) with a custom and improved GGPO implementation and a better rendering core, making it the current best netplay implementation for rollback-based P2P online play. In layman terms, this means that demanding games in terms of input lag and responsiveness (such as fighting games) can be played over the internet with very little perceivable lag.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by the official Fightcade team.
버전 2.3 의 바뀐 점
6개월 전
(Built 2일 전)
- 변경 사항이 없습니다
설치 후 크기~333.76 MiB
다운로드 크기143.59 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처x86_64
설치 수38,815