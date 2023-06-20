Boatswain
개발자: Georges Basile Stavracas Neto
Control your Elgato Stream Decks
Boatswain allows you to control Elgato Stream Deck devices.
With Boatswain you will be able to:
- Organize your actions in pages and profiles
- Set custom icons to actions
- Control your music player
- Play sound effects during your streams
- Control OBS Studio using Stream Deck (requires the obs-websocket extension)
- Send network requests
- Keep track of your gaming score
- Open files and launch applications
버전 0.4.0 의 바뀐 점
23일 전
(Built 15일 전)
설치 후 크기~3.48 MiB
다운로드 크기1.04 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수12,556