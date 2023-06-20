Flathub Logo

Boatswain

개발자: Georges Basile Stavracas Neto
Control your Elgato Stream Decks

Boatswain allows you to control Elgato Stream Deck devices.

With Boatswain you will be able to:

  • Organize your actions in pages and profiles
  • Set custom icons to actions
  • Control your music player
  • Play sound effects during your streams
  • Control OBS Studio using Stream Deck (requires the obs-websocket extension)
  • Send network requests
  • Keep track of your gaming score
  • Open files and launch applications

버전 0.4.0 의 바뀐 점

23일 전
(Built 15일 전)

  • 커뮤니티가 개발함

    이 앱은 자원봉사자 커뮤니티에 의해 공개 개발되었으며, GNU General Public License v3.0 or later로 출시됩니다.
설치 후 크기~3.48 MiB
다운로드 크기1.04 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수12,556
태그:
deckelgatostream deckstreaminglinuxflatpak