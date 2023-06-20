MQTT X
개발자: EMQ
An Elegant Cross-platform MQTT 5.0 Desktop Client
MQTT X is a cross-platform MQTT 5.0 client tool open sourced by EMQ, which can run on macOS, Linux and Windows, and supports formatting MQTT payload.
MQTT X simplifies the operation logic of the page with the help of chatting software. The user can quickly create a connection to save and establish multiple connection clients at the same time. It is convenient for the user to quickly test the connection of MQTT/TCP、MQTT/TLS, MQTT/WebSocket Publish / Subscribe functions and other features.
버전 1.9.7 의 바뀐 점
11일 전
(Built 11일 전)
- 변경 사항이 없습니다
설치 후 크기~231.18 MiB
다운로드 크기87.47 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처x86_64
설치 수17,459