MQTT X

개발자: EMQ
An Elegant Cross-platform MQTT 5.0 Desktop Client

MQTT X is a cross-platform MQTT 5.0 client tool open sourced by EMQ, which can run on macOS, Linux and Windows, and supports formatting MQTT payload.

MQTT X simplifies the operation logic of the page with the help of chatting software. The user can quickly create a connection to save and establish multiple connection clients at the same time. It is convenient for the user to quickly test the connection of MQTT/TCP、MQTT/TLS, MQTT/WebSocket Publish / Subscribe functions and other features.

버전 1.9.7 의 바뀐 점

11일 전
(Built 11일 전)
  • 변경 사항이 없습니다

  • 커뮤니티가 개발함

    이 앱은 자원봉사자 커뮤니티에 의해 공개 개발되었으며, Apache License 2.0로 출시됩니다.
설치 후 크기~231.18 MiB
다운로드 크기87.47 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처x86_64
설치 수17,459
태그:
linuxflatpak