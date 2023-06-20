Flathub Logo

merkato

개발자: Flávio Vasconcellos Corrêa
Track of your investments

Just another stock, currency and cryptocurrency tracker. Inspirated in Markets Project ([GitHub - bitstower/markets: A stock, currency and cryptocurrency tracker](https://github.com/bitstower/markets)), with some equals features. The merkato application delivers financial data to your fingertips. Track stocks, currencies and cryptocurrencies.

Features:

  • Create your personal portfolio
  • Track stocks, currencies, cryptocurrencies, commodities and indexes
  • Designed for Gnome
  • Open any symbol in Yahoo Finance for more details
  • Adjust the refresh rate
  • Dark Mode

버전 0.1.4.3 의 바뀐 점

1년 이상 전
(Built 3개월 전)

  • 커뮤니티가 개발함

    이 앱은 자원봉사자 커뮤니티에 의해 공개 개발되었으며, GNU General Public License v3.0 or later로 출시됩니다.
설치 후 크기~2.36 MiB
다운로드 크기539.17 KiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수4,877
태그:
cryptocurrencycurrencyeconomyfinancestocklinuxflatpak