EDuke32
개발자: Richard "TerminX" Gobeille
EDuke32 is an awesome, free homebrew game engine
EDuke32 is a source port of Ken Silverman's Build Engine with support for Duke Nukem 3D, Ion Fury and Shadow Warrior (via VoidSW), among others.
Features include:
- Modern OpenGL rendering with dynamically lighting and shadows
- Voxel assets
- Emulated OPL3, MIDI or OGG/FLAC soundtracks
- Gamepad support
- Classic software rendering
EDuke32 comes with a map editors, Mapster32 and Wangulator, for creation of new levels and is free to use for non-commercial purposes.
버전 20231208-10535-2c26af2ed 의 바뀐 점
10일 전
(Built 10일 전)
- 변경 사항이 없습니다
설치 후 크기~34.68 MiB
다운로드 크기16.31 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수24,170