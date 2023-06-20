Flathub Logo

Dropbox

Access your files from any computer

Need to safely store all of your important documents, photos, songs, and files? Easy! With this app you can use the internet to save everything that’s important to you. You can then access those files from any computer that has an internet connection. Use this service to backup your files, share photos or collaborate on a project by sharing a Dropbox folder with whomever you’d like. Create a free account and start saving and sharing today! ** Requires internet.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Dropbox, Inc.

버전 188.4.6302 의 바뀐 점

15일 전
(Built 12일 전)
  • 변경 사항이 없습니다

  • 독점 소프트웨어

    이 앱은 공개된 상태에서 개발된 것이 아니므로 개발자들만 앱이 어떻게 작동하는지 알 수 있습니다. 감지하기 어려운 방식으로 안전하지 않을 수 있으며 감독 없이 변경될 수도 있습니다.
설치 후 크기~112.47 MiB
다운로드 크기110.51 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처x86_64
설치 수230,217
태그:
linuxflatpak