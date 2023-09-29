Flathub Logo

DSView

An open source multi-function instrument for everyone

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by DreamSourceLab.

DSView is a GUI program for supporting various instruments from DreamSourceLab, including logic analyzers, oscilloscopes, etc. DSView is based on the sigrok project.

The sigrok project aims at creating a portable, cross-platform, Free/Libre/Open-Source signal analysis software suite that supports various device types (such as logic analyzers, oscilloscopes, multimeters, and more).

Adding following line to /etc/udev/rules.d/60-dreamsourcelab.rules

SUBSYSTEM=="usb", ATTRS{idVendor}=="2a0e", MODE="0666"

버전 1.3.0 의 바뀐 점

5개월 전
(Built 약 1개월 전)
  • 변경 사항이 없습니다

  • 커뮤니티가 개발함

    이 앱은 자원봉사자 커뮤니티에 의해 공개 개발되었으며, GNU General Public License v3.0 only로 출시됩니다.
설치 후 크기~27.81 MiB
다운로드 크기13.04 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수558
태그:
linuxflatpak