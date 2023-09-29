DSView
An open source multi-function instrument for everyone
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by DreamSourceLab.
DSView is a GUI program for supporting various instruments from DreamSourceLab, including logic analyzers, oscilloscopes, etc. DSView is based on the sigrok project.
The sigrok project aims at creating a portable, cross-platform, Free/Libre/Open-Source signal analysis software suite that supports various device types (such as logic analyzers, oscilloscopes, multimeters, and more).
Adding following line to /etc/udev/rules.d/60-dreamsourcelab.rules
SUBSYSTEM=="usb", ATTRS{idVendor}=="2a0e", MODE="0666"
