syncBackup
개발자: Darhon Software
Backup and mirror your drives
It takes advantage of the delta-transfer algorithm, which reduces the amount of data sent over the network by sending only the differences between the source files and the existing files in the destination.
Create custom profiles and save each configuration independently. Simple control of source and destination rules, register directories or files to be skipped, access remote location using SSH protocol and more.
버전 2.0.1 의 바뀐 점
1년 이상 전
(Built 약 1개월 전)
- 변경 사항이 없습니다
설치 후 크기~3.44 MiB
다운로드 크기504.15 KiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수9,309