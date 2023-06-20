Flathub Logo

syncBackup

개발자: Darhon Software
darhon.com
Backup and mirror your drives

It takes advantage of the delta-transfer algorithm, which reduces the amount of data sent over the network by sending only the differences between the source files and the existing files in the destination.

Create custom profiles and save each configuration independently. Simple control of source and destination rules, register directories or files to be skipped, access remote location using SSH protocol and more.

버전 2.0.1 의 바뀐 점

1년 이상 전
(Built 약 1개월 전)
  • 변경 사항이 없습니다

  • 커뮤니티가 개발함

    이 앱은 자원봉사자 커뮤니티에 의해 공개 개발되었으며, GNU General Public License v3.0 only로 출시됩니다.
    참여하기
설치 후 크기~3.44 MiB
다운로드 크기504.15 KiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수9,309

Darhon Software 이 개발한 앱

태그:
linuxflatpak