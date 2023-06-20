CorsixTH
개발자: CorsixTH developers
Open source clone of Theme Hospital
CorsixTH aims to reimplement the game engine of Theme Hospital, and be able to load the original game data files. This means that you will need a purchased copy of Theme Hospital, or a copy of the demo, in order to use CorsixTH. After most of the original engine has been reimplemented in open source code, the project will serve as a base from which extensions and improvements to the original game can be made.
버전 0.67 의 바뀐 점
4개월 전
(Built 4개월 전)
설치 후 크기~46.24 MiB
다운로드 크기31.39 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수6,627