Timecard
개발자: Jason C. McDonald
Track time beautifully.
Timecard allows you to track how much time you spend on tasks. It offers a clean, responsive one-window interface that allows you to quickly configure your time tracking, and then hides away in the system tray until you need it again.
Features:
- Start and pause time tracking from application window or system tray.
- Stop timer and save to log with activity notes.
- View, sort, and edit time log entries.
- Customizable time log path.
- Hides to system tray.
- Quit protection helps prevent accidentally closing while tracking time.
버전 2.1.0 의 바뀐 점
거의 2년 전
(Built 거의 2년 전)
설치 후 크기~99.73 MiB
다운로드 크기30.67 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수3,250