Timecard

개발자: Jason C. McDonald
Track time beautifully.

Timecard allows you to track how much time you spend on tasks. It offers a clean, responsive one-window interface that allows you to quickly configure your time tracking, and then hides away in the system tray until you need it again.

Features:

  • Start and pause time tracking from application window or system tray.
  • Stop timer and save to log with activity notes.
  • View, sort, and edit time log entries.
  • Customizable time log path.
  • Hides to system tray.
  • Quit protection helps prevent accidentally closing while tracking time.

버전 2.1.0 의 바뀐 점

거의 2년 전
(Built 거의 2년 전)

설치 후 크기~99.73 MiB
다운로드 크기30.67 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수3,250
태그:
