Flathub Logo

Deckr

개발자: Steve Gehrman
설치하기

Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin

Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin. Deckr is a bookmark manager which allows you to share and download bookmark "decks" with others online.

Features

  • Replaces "New Tab" in chrome with a bookmark deck manager
  • Share and download bookmark decks online
  • Lots more features. Install it and give it a try.

버전 1.3.50 의 바뀐 점

1일 전
(Built 약 9시간 전)
  • 변경 사항이 없습니다

  • 독점 소프트웨어

    이 앱은 공개된 상태에서 개발된 것이 아니므로 개발자들만 앱이 어떻게 작동하는지 알 수 있습니다. 감지하기 어려운 방식으로 안전하지 않을 수 있으며 감독 없이 변경될 수도 있습니다.
설치 후 크기~124.04 MiB
다운로드 크기55.41 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처x86_64
설치 수1,789
태그:
linuxflatpak