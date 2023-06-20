Deckr
개발자: Steve Gehrman
Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin
Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin. Deckr is a bookmark manager which allows you to share and download bookmark "decks" with others online.
Features
- Replaces "New Tab" in chrome with a bookmark deck manager
- Share and download bookmark decks online
- Lots more features. Install it and give it a try.
버전 1.3.50 의 바뀐 점
1일 전
(Built 약 9시간 전)
- 변경 사항이 없습니다
설치 후 크기~124.04 MiB
다운로드 크기55.41 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처x86_64
설치 수1,789