Gnome Next Meeting Applet
개발자: Chmouel Boudjnah
Show your next events in your panel
Gnome next meeting applet is an applet for Gnome using calendars from Gnome Online Accounts to show the time to your next meeting and easily open the meeting url. Features include
- Use Gnome Online Account for calendar sources.
- Make it easy to know how long you have until your next meeting.
- Detect video conference URLs allow to quickly click on it to join (Google Meet, Zoom, Bluejeans, supported).
- Shows the documents link attached to the current meeting.
- Change icons 5mn before and after meeting.
- Fully configurable.
버전 2.11.0 의 바뀐 점
6개월 전
(Built 4개월 전)
설치 후 크기~15.62 MiB
다운로드 크기5.41 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수4,813