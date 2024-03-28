recipescribe
개발자: Recipe Scribe
Main window in light mode
A program for writing recipes
A no frills recipe program. Creates recipe files in text file format without a database and saves to your specified location. Includes a built in search to find recipes in your collection by partial name or ingredient. Allows editing existing recipes from within the app without needing to open in a text editor. Help menu details program usage.
- Automatically adds bullet points to ingredients (configurable)
- Automatic indentation of directions (configurable)
- Automatic formatting of the title to the filename (configurable)
- Light or Dark mode
버전 2.0.1 의 바뀐 점
6일 전
(Built 약 9시간 전)
설치 후 크기~12.2 MiB
다운로드 크기4.99 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처x86_64, aarch64