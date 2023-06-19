Flathub Logo

Tally for Plausible

개발자: Cassidy James Blaede
cassidyjames.com
설치하기
후원하기

Simple and privacy-friendly alternative to Google Analytics

Hybrid native + web app for Plausible Analytics, the lightweight and open-source website analytics tool. Tally wraps the Plausible web app in a native UI, integrating better with desktop operating systems. Native features include:

  • Icon in your App Grid, Applications Menu, Dash, Dock, etc.
  • Native header bar with buttons for account settings and logging out
  • Save and restore current view and size when closed and re-opened
  • Two-finger swipe and mouse button support to go back/forward between views
  • Cross-desktop light/dark style support for GNOME, elementary OS, etc.

Other features include:

  • Pinch-to-zoom
  • Set the scaling with Ctrl+Plus/Minus or Ctrl+0 to reset
  • Slimmed down web app UI (no header or footer with external links)
  • Custom domain support (e.g. self-hosted, not on plausible.io)

Features coming soon:

  • Support for opening external links

버전 3.0.1 의 바뀐 점

11개월 전
(Built 11개월 전)

  • 커뮤니티가 개발함

    이 앱은 자원봉사자 커뮤니티에 의해 공개 개발되었으며, GNU General Public License v3.0 or later로 출시됩니다.
    참여하기
설치 후 크기~108.5 KiB
다운로드 크기35.8 KiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수2,827
태그:
analyticscountermetricsplausiblestatslinuxflatpak