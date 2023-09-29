Buckets
개발자: One Part Rain, LLC
Quick, simple and private family budgeting app
Buckets is a private, personal and family budgeting app. All your data stays on your computer.
Buckets comes with an untimed, free trial for as long as you need to decide if it works for you. When you decide to purchase, a one-time payment buys a license for the current major version. The license may be used on any number of devices belonging to your immediate family members living in your home.
버전 0.71.1 의 바뀐 점
4개월 전
(Built 3개월 전)
- 변경 사항이 없습니다
설치 후 크기~215.02 MiB
다운로드 크기75.02 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처x86_64
설치 수979