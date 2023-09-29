Flathub Logo

개발자: One Part Rain, LLC
Quick, simple and private family budgeting app

Buckets is a private, personal and family budgeting app. All your data stays on your computer.

Buckets comes with an untimed, free trial for as long as you need to decide if it works for you. When you decide to purchase, a one-time payment buys a license for the current major version. The license may be used on any number of devices belonging to your immediate family members living in your home.

  • 독점 소프트웨어

    이 앱은 공개된 상태에서 개발된 것이 아니므로 개발자들만 앱이 어떻게 작동하는지 알 수 있습니다. 감지하기 어려운 방식으로 안전하지 않을 수 있으며 감독 없이 변경될 수도 있습니다.
