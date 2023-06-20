Flathub Logo

Brosix

개발자: brosix.com
설치하기

An all-in-one, secure instant messenger

Brosix is an “Encrypted, Instant Messaging Software” designed to help teams from all types of organizations streamline their internal communications.

Team members on a Brosix IM network have access to a secure, first-rate application loaded with collaboration features, such as: text, voice and video chat, secure file transfers, screen-sharing, and virtual whiteboards.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by brosix.com.

버전 4.7.3 Build 221103.13924 의 바뀐 점

1년 이상 전
(Built 3개월 전)
  • 변경 사항이 없습니다

  • 독점 소프트웨어

    이 앱은 공개된 상태에서 개발된 것이 아니므로 개발자들만 앱이 어떻게 작동하는지 알 수 있습니다. 감지하기 어려운 방식으로 안전하지 않을 수 있으며 감독 없이 변경될 수도 있습니다.
설치 후 크기~534 MiB
다운로드 크기209.98 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처x86_64
설치 수2,118
태그:
linuxflatpak