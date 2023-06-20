Brosix
개발자: brosix.com
An all-in-one, secure instant messenger
Brosix is an “Encrypted, Instant Messaging Software” designed to help teams from all types of organizations streamline their internal communications.
Team members on a Brosix IM network have access to a secure, first-rate application loaded with collaboration features, such as: text, voice and video chat, secure file transfers, screen-sharing, and virtual whiteboards.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by brosix.com.
버전 4.7.3 Build 221103.13924 의 바뀐 점
1년 이상 전
(Built 3개월 전)
- 변경 사항이 없습니다
설치 후 크기~534 MiB
다운로드 크기209.98 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처x86_64
설치 수2,118