Flathub Logo

Brave Browser

개발자: Brave Software
설치하기

The web browser from Brave

Brave is on a mission to fix the web by giving users a safer, faster and better browsing experience while growing support for content creators through a new attention-based ecosystem of rewards.

Browse faster by blocking ads and trackers that violate your privacy and cost you time and money.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Brave Software.

버전 1.61.104 의 바뀐 점

6일 전
(Built 5일 전)
  • 변경 사항이 없습니다

  • 커뮤니티가 개발함

    이 앱은 자원봉사자 커뮤니티에 의해 공개 개발되었으며, Mozilla Public License 2.0로 출시됩니다.
    참여하기
설치 후 크기~356.47 MiB
다운로드 크기155.76 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수1,647,494
태그:
linuxflatpak