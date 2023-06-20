Vorta
Backup client
Vorta is a backup client for macOS and Linux desktops. It integrates the mighty BorgBackup with your desktop environment to protect your data from disk failure, ransomware and theft.
Why is this great?
- Encrypted, deduplicated and compressed backups using Borg as backend.
- No vendor lock-in – back up to local drives, your own server or BorgBase, a hosting service for Borg backups.
- Open source – free to use, modify, improve and audit.
- Flexible profiles to group source folders, backup destinations and schedules.
- One place to view all point-in-time archives and restore individual files.
버전 v0.8.12 의 바뀐 점
8개월 전
(Built 2개월 전)
- 변경 사항이 없습니다
설치 후 크기~49.92 MiB
다운로드 크기14.36 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수53,061