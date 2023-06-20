BiglyBT
개발자: Bigly Software
Feature filled, open source, ad-free, bittorrent client
Since 2003, BiglyBT's team has worked hard to bring you the best open source torrent product in the market. Unlike our competitors, our client is ad-free and our installer contains no third party offers. We provide migration tools for several popular bittorent clients. Switching to BiglyBT from projects using the same source is simple and requires no interactions beyond the initial migration approval. Your settings, downloads, and plugins will all be there and ready to use.
버전 3.5.0.0 의 바뀐 점
약 1개월 전
(Built 29일 전)
설치 후 크기~208.97 MiB
다운로드 크기96.9 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수11,870