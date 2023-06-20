Flathub Logo

BiglyBT

개발자: Bigly Software
Feature filled, open source, ad-free, bittorrent client

Since 2003, BiglyBT's team has worked hard to bring you the best open source torrent product in the market. Unlike our competitors, our client is ad-free and our installer contains no third party offers. We provide migration tools for several popular bittorent clients. Switching to BiglyBT from projects using the same source is simple and requires no interactions beyond the initial migration approval. Your settings, downloads, and plugins will all be there and ready to use.

버전 3.5.0.0 의 바뀐 점

약 1개월 전
  • 커뮤니티가 개발함

    이 앱은 자원봉사자 커뮤니티에 의해 공개 개발되었으며, GNU General Public License v2.0 only로 출시됩니다.
설치 후 크기~208.97 MiB
다운로드 크기96.9 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수11,870
