ASHPD Demo
개발자: Bilal Elmoussaoui
belmoussaoui.com
Play with portals
Demo that shows the capabilities of the ASHPD crate.
버전 0.4.1 의 바뀐 점
2개월 전
(Built 2개월 전)
변경 사항이 없습니다
아마도 안전
네트워크 접속
커뮤니티가 개발함
이 앱은 자원봉사자 커뮤니티에 의해 공개 개발되었으며,
MIT License
로 출시됩니다.
정보
관련 웹사이트
통계
설치 후 크기
~7.95 MiB
다운로드 크기
2.84 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처
aarch64, x86_64
설치 수
4,012
Bilal Elmoussaoui 이 개발한 앱
Authenticator
Generate Two-Factor Codes
Decoder
Scan and Generate QR Codes
Obfuscate
Censor private information
Icon Library
Symbolic icons for your apps
Snowglobe
Virtualization viewer using QEMU over DBus
Read It Later
Save and read web articles
태그:
gtk
gnome
linux
flatpak