ASHPD Demo

개발자: Bilal Elmoussaoui
belmoussaoui.com
Play with portals

Demo that shows the capabilities of the ASHPD crate.

버전 0.4.1 의 바뀐 점

2개월 전
(Built 2개월 전)
  • 변경 사항이 없습니다

  • 커뮤니티가 개발함

    이 앱은 자원봉사자 커뮤니티에 의해 공개 개발되었으며, MIT License로 출시됩니다.
설치 후 크기~7.95 MiB
다운로드 크기2.84 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수4,012
태그:
gtkgnomelinuxflatpak