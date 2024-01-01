ESO AddOn Manager
개발자: arviceblot
A cross-platform, unofficial addon manager for The Elder Scrolls Online.
Update and install addons for ESO. Primarily built on Linux for Linux.
- Install, remove, and search addons from esoui.com
- Cross-platform support for Linux, macOS, and Windows
- Specific support for ESO on the Steam Deck through flatpak
- Options to auto update Tamriel Trade Centre prices and HarvestMap data
- Import managed addons from Minion
- Identify and install missing dependencies
버전 0.4.7 의 바뀐 점
2일 전
(Built 약 2시간 전)
설치 후 크기~23.64 MiB
다운로드 크기9.5 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처x86_64, aarch64