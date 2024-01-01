Flathub Logo

ESO AddOn Manager

개발자: arviceblot
설치하기

A cross-platform, unofficial addon manager for The Elder Scrolls Online.

Update and install addons for ESO. Primarily built on Linux for Linux.

  • Install, remove, and search addons from esoui.com
  • Cross-platform support for Linux, macOS, and Windows
  • Specific support for ESO on the Steam Deck through flatpak
  • Options to auto update Tamriel Trade Centre prices and HarvestMap data
  • Import managed addons from Minion
  • Identify and install missing dependencies

버전 0.4.7 의 바뀐 점

2일 전
(Built 약 2시간 전)

  • 커뮤니티가 개발함

    이 앱은 자원봉사자 커뮤니티에 의해 공개 개발되었으며, MIT License로 출시됩니다.
    참여하기
설치 후 크기~23.64 MiB
다운로드 크기9.5 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처x86_64, aarch64
태그:
linuxflatpak