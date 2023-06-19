Flathub Logo

Pinetime Flasher

개발자: Maarten de Jong
arteeh.com
설치하기

A simple app for flashing the PineTime smartwatch with an ST-Link

This is a Linux GTK application made for developers and tinkerers to easily flash the PineTime smartwatch using an ST-Link programmer. If you own a PineTime devkit and an ST-Link, the app can do the following for you:

  • Get the latest versions of Enhanced MCUBoot, Infinitime, and RIOT OS and flash it at the click of a button
  • Flash any binary from a given web URL to the watch
  • Flash any binary stored on your device to the watch

버전 0.1 의 바뀐 점

2년 이상 전
(Built 2년 이상 전)

  • 커뮤니티가 개발함

    이 앱은 자원봉사자 커뮤니티에 의해 공개 개발되었으며, MIT License로 출시됩니다.
    참여하기
설치 후 크기~7.42 MiB
다운로드 크기2.7 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처aarch64, x86_64
설치 수1,698
태그:
companionflashflasherpinepine64pinetimesmartwatchwatchlinuxflatpak