Albion Online

MMORPG open medieval fantasy game

Albion Online is a sandbox MMORPG set in an open medieval fantasy world. It has a fully player-driven economy; all equipment items are player-crafted. You can freely combine armor pieces and weapons in our unique classless system – you are what you wear. Explore the world and tackle challenging PvE content. Engage other adventurers in small- or large-scale PvP, and conquer territories. Gather. Craft. Trade. Conquer. Leave your mark in the world.

버전 1.0.34.184 의 바뀐 점

거의 6년 전
(Built 1년 이상 전)
  • 변경 사항이 없습니다

  • 독점 소프트웨어

    이 앱은 공개된 상태에서 개발된 것이 아니므로 개발자들만 앱이 어떻게 작동하는지 알 수 있습니다. 감지하기 어려운 방식으로 안전하지 않을 수 있으며 감독 없이 변경될 수도 있습니다.
    더 배우기
설치 후 크기~108.07 MiB
다운로드 크기103.38 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처x86_64
설치 수57,818
