Airtame
개발자: Airtame
Airtame is a wireless streaming solution
Airtame is a small wireless HDMI device that plugs into the HDMI port of any screen or projector. Unlike other wireless HDMI devices, nothing is plugged into your computer or smartphone. Simply download our app and stream your content to the screen from any major computer platform, tablet, or smartphone.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Airtame Inc.
버전 4.5.2 의 바뀐 점
1년 이상 전
(Built 7개월 전)
설치 후 크기~76.96 MiB
다운로드 크기71.89 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처x86_64
설치 수7,688